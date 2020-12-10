2 COVID-19 fatalities reported

Two more deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the total number of COVID-19 related fatalities to 115.

The Joint Information Center reported Guam’s 114th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 7. The patient was a 60-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 1 and tested positive upon admission.

It's unclear why the death was reported to Department of Public Health and Social Services three days later.

Guam’s 115th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:20 p.m. today, Dec. 10. The patient was a 49-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18 and was a known positive case.

“We have now lost our 114th and 115th souls to this devastating virus. Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh, and I express our sincerest condolences and sympathies to their family and friends,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As the news is filled with headlines and articles about a vaccine, we cannot let our guard down. Our masks, social distancing, and personal hygiene remain as important as ever. We are still the best tools against COVID-19 and we must do what we can to save as many lives as we can.”

13 new cases of COVID-19

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 516 tests performed on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Three cases were identified through contact tracing.

There are now a total of 7,052 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 115 deaths. There are 555 people in active isolation and 6,382 people who have completed isolation.

Community testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will resume COVID-19 community mass testing on Dec. 11 at the Micronesia Mall.

Two more days of testing will be held at the same site with two added locations on Saturday and Sunday:

• Micronesia Mall: 8 a.m.-noon; Dec. 11, 12 and 13

• Guam Premier Outlets: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13

• Guam Judicial Center, Hagåtña: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13

The tests are free and open to the entire community. DPHSS will offer up to 300 tests on Friday and up to 200 tests per location on Saturday and Sunday, according to the press release. Tests will be provided on a first-come, first-served basis.

For the safety of the community and the nurses, only four people per vehicle are allowed to be tested. No symptoms are needed to qualify for testing. A picture ID is required, according to the press release.

The Northern Region Community Health Center will remain open for COVID-19 testing by appointment only.

For the latest information on COVID-19, visit dphss.guam.gov or guamrecovery.com. For inquiries on COVID-19, contact 311 through a local number, or call the Joint Information Center at (671) 478-0208/09/10.

GDOE employee tests positive

The Guam Department of Education confirmed that a Southern High School employee tested positive for COVID-19.

The GDOE is working closely with DPHSS to conduct contact tracing and any close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly. Areas of the campus will be cleaned and disinfected as needed. Hard copy packet and food distribution will not be interrupted.