Guam has lost two more residents to COVID-19-related deaths, according to the Joint Information Center Monday evening.

Both were unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions, according to JIC.

According to JIC:

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

• The 268th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Dec. 7. The patient was an 83-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Nov. 7.

• The 269th fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Dec. 9. The patient was a 44-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions. She tested positive on Dec. 4.

“With any amount of reprieve during this pandemic, the harsh reality is we will still suffer great loss,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Her family and administration offered sympathies to the grieving families and voiced hope they will have the strength to continue on.

“With the holidays here, we pray for those who will not be able to celebrate with us, and we are reminded that this fight continues.”

Four Guam COVID-19 patients were hospitalized Monday and one patient was in intensive care, according to JIC.

One of the four was unvaccinated.