Two more deaths have been linked to the novel coronavirus, bringing the island's total number of COVID-19-related deaths to 115.

The Joint Information Center reported Guam’s 114th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 10:38 a.m. on Dec. 7. The patient was a 60-year-old man with underlying conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 1 and tested positive upon admission.

Guam’s 115th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 5:20 p.m. on Thursday. The patient was a 49-year-old man with underlying health conditions that were further compounded by COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18 and was a known positive case.

“As the news is filled with headlines and articles about a vaccine, we cannot let our guard down," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. "Our masks, social distancing and personal hygiene remain as important as ever. We are still the best tools against COVID-19 and we must do what we can to save as many lives as we can.”

Thirteen new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 516 tests performed on Wednesday, Dec. 9. Three cases were identified through contact tracing.

There are now a total of 7,052 officially reported cases of COVID-19 with 115 deaths. There are 555 people in active isolation and 6,382 people who have completed isolation.

Community testing

The Department of Public Health and Social Services will resume COVID-19 community mass testing on Dec. 11 at the Micronesia Mall.

Two more days of testing will be held at the same site with two added locations on Saturday and Sunday:

• Micronesia Mall: 8 a.m.-noon; Dec. 11, 12 and 13

• Guam Premier Outlets: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13

• Guam Judicial Center, Hagåtña: 9 a.m.-noon; Dec. 12 and 13