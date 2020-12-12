Two people with underlying health conditions are the island's latest COVID-19 related fatalities, bringing the total to 117, according to the Joint Information Center.

An 85-year-old woman died at approximately 12:15 p.m. on Nov. 19, the JIC reported. The patient died at home in hospice care. ​She was a known COVID-19 case and was previously admitted to the Guam Memorial Hospital.

The JIC noted that the "patient’s death certificate was recently amended resulting in late reporting." Officials don't state why the death is being reported as a COVID-19-related fatality nearly a month later.

Guam’s 117th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at GMH at approximately 2:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 12. The 65-year-old woman was admitted to GMH on Nov. 18 and was a known positive case.

“Today, we mourn the loss of two more souls to this virus. Jeff, Lt. Governor Josh, and I express our deepest condolences and sympathies to those who loved them,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“To the people of Guam, we must remember that this pandemic is far from over. Our actions are just as important now as they were before. Let us not ring in the holiday season with anymore sadness. Wear your mask, watch your distance, and wash your hands.”

11 new cases of COVID-19

Eleven new cases of COVID-19 were identified out of 396 tests performed on Friday, December 11, 2020.

There are a total of ​7,090 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19. There are 560 ​people in active isolation and ​6,413 ​people who have completed isolation.

The COVID Area Risk Score​ was reported at 1.6, an increase from the 1.5 from previous days. The JIC noted the score will be recalculated once reports from all participating labs are updated on Monday.

​The CAR Score accounts for the incidence of new cases, how well current testing identifies these cases, and the rate of spread. Given the recent surges, Guam’s first step has been to achieve a sustained CAR Score of 5.0 and below. The ideal long-term goal is to sustain a CAR Score of 2.5 or less, which has been shown to correlate with very low to zero COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths.