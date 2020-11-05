Two people with underlying health conditions and who've tested positive for COVID-19 have died.

Guam’s 84th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital at approximately 12:08 a.m. today, according to the Joint Information Center.

The patient was an 84-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Nov. 1 after testing positive upon admission at the Guam Regional Medical City the day prior.

Guam’s 85th COVID-19-related fatality also occurred at GMH at approximately 8:10 a.m. The patient was a 56-year-old male with underlying conditions that were further compounded COVID-19. He was admitted to GMH on Oct. 25 and was a known positive case.

“We cannot know the overwhelming grief of their loss but there can be comfort in knowing that we all grieve together. To their families and friends, you are in the thoughts and prayers of our community, and we send you our condolences and sympathies,” says Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“To the people of Guam, we must not let ourselves be overcome with grief. Instead, let us commit to live our present days wisely and earnestly, to do good by our neighbors and ourselves.”

Food distribution at Dededo Senior Citizen Center

The Guam Department of Education's State Agency for the Emergency Food Assistance Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture Food Nutrition Service is continuing the distribution of food commodities in partnership with the local mayors and community organizations.

Frozen and chilled food commodities will be distributed on a first come, first served basis at the Dededo Senior Citizen Center drive thru from 3-5 p.m. Nov. 5 and from 8-10 a.m. Nov. 6 or while supplies last. The distribution is available for Dededo residents only and a limit of three households per vehicle will be serviced. Face masks must be worn.

The Dededo Mayor’s Office will be closed during the hours of commodities distribution.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center (GBHWC) has a Crisis Hotline that is available 24/7 at (671) 647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed, overwhelmed or are needing to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.