2 COVID-19-related fatalities reported

Two more families are mourning loved ones whose deaths were linked to COVID-19.

The Joint Information Center was notified of the two deaths, which occurred on Oct. 6:

• The 209th COVID-19-related fatality was a 72-year-old woman whom doctors pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital. The woman had underlying health conditions and wasn't vaccinated. The JIC report said she tested positive for COVID-19 on Oct. 6.

• The 210th COVID-19-related fatality was a 63-year-old woman who also was pronounced dead on arrival at the U.S. Naval Hospital. She was fully vaccinated and had underlying medical conditions. She tested positive on Oct. 6, the JIC reported.

“Too many families and loved ones have experienced the greatest loss and sadness over the course of this pandemic," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, adding that she and first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio offer their sympathies.

“May their passing not be in vain - that we each take the extra precautions to protect ourselves and those around us with all the tools available to us."

Officials reiterated the need for residents to take extra precautions for themselves and their loved ones.

"Look for emergency warning signs for COVID-19. Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you have trouble breathing, persistent pain or pressure in the chest, new confusion, inability to wake or stay awake, or bluish lips or face," the JIC report stated.

Officials also continue to encourage residents to get tested for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Social Services, along with the Guam National Guard, are conducting COVID-19 community testing at the Micronesia Mall underground parking garage in anticipation of this week's inclement weather.

The testing clinic will be held from 7 to 10 a.m. on Oct. 7; will replace the test site typically held at the Old Carnival Grounds in Tiyan.

Testing at Tiyan is expected to resume Friday and continue Saturday. The site will be open for testing from 8 a.m. to noon. Rapid antigen testing will be offered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. There's a limit of four people per vehicle and you don't have to have symptoms to get tested. Residents are asked to bring a photo ID.

58 hospitalized; 159 new cases

The JIC reported 58 COVID-19 patients in local hospitals, noting that 33 of those patients are unvaccinated.

Seventeen of the 58 patients are in intensive care units and 10 patients are on ventilators.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 159 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,405 tests performed on Oct 5.

Of the new cases, 33 were identified through contact tracing.

As of the Wednesday report, there were a total of 15,789 officially reported cases. There were 2,452 people in active isolation. The CAR score has increased slightly from last week to 27.4.

Catholic schools

Catholic schools reported three students tested positive for COVID-19 since some of the schools started returning to in-class learning on Sept. 20.

Schools have notified the Department of Public Health and Social Services as well as the Archdiocese of Agaña Liaison for COVID-19 and have implemented their safety protocols, according to a press release.

St. Anthony Catholic School informed the Archdiocese on Oct. 5 of one student testing positive. Our Lady of Mount Carmel Catholic School reported one positive case on Monday, Oct. 4 and Notre Dame High School had one positive case on Oct. 1.

At this time, it does not appear that any of the cases came from on campus transmission or exposure, officials stated.

"We do encourage our students, faculty, staff, and family members to be cautious of contact and exposure in the community that may lead to COVID-19 infections," officials stated in the press release.

The schools have contacted the families of the affected students and coordinated with DPHSS on contact tracing.

Catholic schools returned to in-class learning on different dates from Sept. 20-Oct. 5 following the governor's executive order that lifted the temporarily suspension of on-site instruction. Some schools, such as Santa Barbara Catholic School in Dededo, only have a portion of their students back in the school and will welcome the rest of the students later this month.