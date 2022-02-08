2 COVID deaths, 499 cases reported

The government of Guam reported two more deaths related to COVID-19.

According to the Joint Information Center, Guam's 297th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital on Feb. 6. The patient was an 81-year-old woman, unvaccinated, with underlying health conditions who tested positive on Jan. 19.

Guam's 298th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at GMH on Feb. 6. The patient was a 70-year-old man, vaccinated, with no known underlying health conditions who tested positive on Feb. 6.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero expressed her "deepest sympathies," along with those of first gentleman Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, to the families of the patients.

"Just as our community's health care workers are doing all they can to prevent further turmoil, we too must do our part to combat this pandemic," she said. "Continue to wear your mask, wash your hands and watch your distance, and please get vaccinated and boosted to ensure maximum protection from severe illness."

JIC also reported a cumulative total of 499 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, identified from tests taken between Feb. 5 and 7. The Department of Defense reported 113 of the new cases, according to JIC.

Adjusted totals for the three days, including cases previously reported through JIC releases, are now:

• Feb. 7: 53 positive results from 397 tests.

• Feb. 6: 579 positive results from 1,510 tests.

• Feb. 5: 608 positive results from 1,905 tests.

Of the 5,722 COVID-19 cases in active isolation, 45 are receiving care at local hospitals. GMH reported three patients are being treated in its intensive care unit, two are on ventilators and one COVID-19 pediatric admission, out of its 27 total patients.

Guam Regional Medical City has 18 patients admitted with COVID-19, three of whom are in its ICU and two of whom are on ventilators.