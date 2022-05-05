2 COVID-related deaths confirmed today

The Joint Information Center confirmed two COVID-19-related fatalities in a press release today.

● The 354th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Regional Medical City on April 11. The patient was a 58-year-old man who was fully vaccinated and received one booster. The man had underlying health conditions.

● The 355th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on May 4. The patient was a 59-year-old man who was partially vaccinated and had underlying health conditions. He tested positive on March 18 and again on May 4.

“It is never easy to mourn the loss of a loved one, and to their family and friends, (first gentleman Jeff Cook, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio) and I extend our deepest prayers and condolences during this difficult time. We hold each of them in our hearts,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Today, the Department of Public Health and Social Services reported 20 new cases of COVID-19 from 197 specimens analyzed on May 4.

Three COVID patients were hospitalized.

To date, there have been a total of 48,302 officially reported cases, 355 deaths, 244 cases in active isolation, and 47,703 not in active isolation.