Certified Filipino voters on Guam still have today, Sunday and Monday to cast their votes for the next Philippine president, senators and congressional candidates.

Guam is home to nearly 3,000 certified Filipino voters.

The Philippine presidential election, with 10 candidates, has shaped into a two-way race between Vice President Leni Robredo and Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr.

Their supporters on Guam held roadside waving events during weekends.

"I encourage everyone to vote for the incoming Philippine presidential election this coming May 9, 2022. The voice of each and every one of us must be heard," said Yuki Mapalad, of Dededo, the founder of the group that is supporting the vice presidential candidacy of Sara Duterte, the daughter of current Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte, and is the running mate of Marcos.

Supporters on Guam of Robredo and her running mate, Kiko Pangilinan, known as the Leni-Kiko tandem, also held roadside waving events by the ITC intersection in Tamuning.

Certified Filipino voters on Guam and 1.69 million others abroad were the first ones to vote in the high-stakes election starting April 10. That's because Filipinos in the Philippines will cast their votes only on Election Day, May 9.

On Guam, those who are still holding onto their overseas ballots, as of today, are encouraged to personally drop them off at the Philippine Consulate General on the sixth floor of the ITC Building in Tamuning.

The consulate will be accepting ballots this weekend and up to 7 p.m. Monday.

Of the 2,932 certified Filipino voters on Guam, hundreds of ballot packets sent to them by the consulate were returned to the consulate or marked "return to sender." The list is available at postguam.com.

Those whose names appear on the list and are residing on Guam may personally pick up their ballots at the consulate from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Monday. A government-issued photo ID is required when picking up the ballot.

The consulate also announced that it is suspending consular services on Tuesday because of the counting and canvassing of overseas votes at the consulate premises from Monday night to Tuesday.