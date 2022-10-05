2 days to apply for paid bus driver internships

The island is in need of bus drivers, and the local government is offering paid, on-the-job training at no cost to prospective employees as a way to entice residents to join the existing crew at the Department of Public Works.

DPW has 10 vacant bus driving positions as of Tuesday, Deputy Director Linda Ibanez told The Guam Daily Post.

To help fill the needed vacancies, the Guam Community College will be hosting another boot camp for residents interested in a career behind the wheel, and incentives have been funded to help attract more recruits.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those interested do not need work experience to apply.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio announced in a video that the cost of training will be covered by the government, which has earmarked funds to offer a paid internship program to those who apply and go through the boot camp.

“So, you can earn money while you learn and get certified,” Tenorio said.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, have a driver's license and a high school diploma, pass a drug test and have a clean traffic record.

After completing the program, graduates can begin working for GRTA or DPW, he noted.

Previous boot camps organized and offered by GCC also helped to train and connect local workers for skilled positions in telecommunications, ship repair, construction and health care.

GRTA positions

The Guam Regional Transit Authority is not experiencing a bus driver shortage, but looks forward to hiring 10 additional people to fill vacant positions, according to GRTA.

Richard Ybanez, the interim executive manager at GRTA, said that at the beginning of his appointment, the agency had only 30 bus drivers.

As of Tuesday, GRTA now has 42 bus drivers. Ybanez credited the employment boost to a previous boot camp hosted by GCC. With the expected graduates from the latest round of trainees, the number of drivers can climb even further to 52.

“I want to thank the governor and lieutenant governor in assisting us to get more bus drivers,” said Ybanez. “I want to acknowledge that with the help of GDOL and GCC, it's only going to make our fleet stronger and help us fulfill our mission, which is to provide reliable, accessible and cost-effective public transportation services to the general public and individuals with disabilities on the territory of Guam.”

The last day to apply for the program is Oct. 7.