2 dead after car crash in Harmon

A two-car crash resulted in the death of two drivers Friday night in Harmon.

On Friday night at about 11:23 p.m., Guam Police Department officers responded to a serious car crash on Route 16 in Harmon by Today's Realty, just before the underpass, according to GPD spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella.

Roads were also closed and traffic was rerouted for seven hours during the investigation, Savella confirmed with The Guam Daily Post.

The early findings of the investigation indicated a blue sedan was in the southbound lane when the driver of a gray sedan driving in the other direction encroached into the southbound lane and collided with the blue sedan.

The drivers of the two vehicles were taken to Guam Regional Medical City with serious injuries. The two were later pronounced dead at the hospital, according to Savella.

GPD's Highway Patrol Division launched an investigation.

The driver of the blue sedan was identified as 24-year-old Maxon Williams, after his next of kin was found.

Savella stated the family members and next of kin of the driver of the gray sedan have yet to be located and the investigation remains open.

The two deaths are the ninth and 10th traffic-related fatalities this year.