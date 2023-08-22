A man and woman died early Saturday morning after their vehicle collided with two trees in East Hagåtña.

At around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with the Guam Police Department's Highway Patrol Division were activated in response to an "auto-ran-off roadway crash," acting police spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao stated in a press release.

The preliminary findings of the investigation suggested a beige 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling west in the inner lane on Route 1 by the East Hågatña Mobil station when the driver lost control of the car, "causing the Altima to run off the roadway" and collide with two trees.

The two occupants of the car, a man and a woman, were transported to the hospital, where they succumbed to their injuries and were pronounced dead by attending physicians.

"This case is ongoing as traffic investigators work to determine if speed, drugs or alcohol were factors in the crash," Tapao stated.

As of press time, the identities of the man and woman had not been released.

21 deaths

The man and woman are now the fifth and sixth people to die this month after a traffic crash. They are also the 20th and 21st traffic-related deaths of the year.

On Aug. 6, mother and son Juliet Dolor and Neil Dolor died after colliding with a power pole along Route 1 by the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit and Limtiaco Circle in Asan.

The next day, two women died in separate crashes just hours apart.

The first was 30-year-old Jackeuline Bebout, who was driving a silver sedan on Route 1 in Yigo. She died after she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway, hit a berm in front of Pay-Less Supermarket and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hours later, in Anigua, a female pedestrian was hit by a car in the middle lane of Route 1 near Siam Restaurant.