Two men are dead following a shooting reported in Yigo on Friday afternoon.

Officers from the Dededo Precinct Command responded to a farm area off of Chalan Arendo around 1 p.m., according to Guam Police Department Officer Berlyn Savella.

Detectives with the Criminal Investigation Section are investigating the case.

Investigators have yet to release any information regarding the two victims and have not confirmed if the two suffered from any gunshot wounds.

Police have not disclosed if they are searching for or have located a suspect in connection to the shooting.

Savella was not available to provide further comment as of early Friday evening.