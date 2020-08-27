2 deaths, 5 minutes apart

In a span of five minutes, Guam lost two residents on Wednesday to COVID-19-related complications as Guam's total number of cases continues to climb.

As of 9 p.m. Tuesday, the island had 136 new COVID-19 cases, which raised the total since March to 1,120, with nine deaths, and 676 cases in active isolation.

Guam now has nine COVID-related deaths, and one of them was a registered nurse who had spent most of her nursing career at Guam Memorial Hospital, according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

The first patient was a 61-year-old man who was transferred from Guam Regional Medical City to GMH after testing positive for COVID-19. He had other health problems, which were further complicated because of this virus, the governor said. The identity of the man isn't known.

The nurse, 62, Marnette Penarubia Aggabao, is being remembered for her kindness and generosity.

"She was always kind and generous," a son, Angelo Aggabao said, describing his mom as someone who would not hesitate to help even if it's a stranger in need.

Angelo Aggabao said his mom would always try her best to be happy, even during times of struggle.

The governor paid tribute to the fallen nurse.

"She was also a registered nurse and a colleague, who worked in the ICU and ER at GMH for most of her career and dedicated her life to helping patients in our community," the governor said.

"Reporting deaths is never easy, and these recent passings, which happened only five minutes apart, have been especially difficult," said the governor. "These two people were more than just COVID patients – they had families, friends and loved ones. I know words are not always enough, but to the people they loved, Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I extend our condolences and our sympathies."

Angelo Aggabao last saw his mom several days ago at the hospital when the family was allowed a visit and before she tested positive for COVID-19.

His mother was a patient at the hospital for nearly eight weeks for complications from diabetes.

While hospitalized, Angelo Aggabao said his mom had gone through several COVID-19 tests – around five or six – and always tested negative in those times.

The most recent test, about a day or two before her death, she tested positive for COVID-19, Angelo Aggabao said.

"I thought she had a fighting chance," Angelo Aggabao said of his mom.

On Wednesday morning, his family received a phone call that his mom didn't make it.

He said the hospital doctors and other staff took good care of his mom and he's thankful for the care they gave.

Marnette had worked at GMH since 1984.

In most of his childhood and that of his siblings, Angelo Aggabao said he remembers his mom worked mostly in GMH's intensive care unit.

While raising her children, Marnette Aggabao held additional jobs including as a home health care worker at one time and at a private clinic. A few years ago, Marnette Aggabao also worked part time at Guam Regional Medical City.

She loved working at GMH, her son said.

Evelyn Aggabao said she will remember her sister-in-law as "very thoughtful," who was always willing to help people in need.

Marnette Aggabao's generosity and kindness are traits the nurse is well known for, Evelyn Aggabao said.

Angelo Aggabao said his mom had made her wishes known that she would like to be buried in her hometown in Iloilo province, Philippines. But with the current travel restrictions, it would be difficult to fulfill it.

Even if travel arrangements will be possible, Angelo Aggabao said his mom would not want the family to travel to the Philippines and come back to Guam and risk bringing the virus back.

"My mom would not want that," Angelo said.

Governor: Front-line workers put their lives at risk

In April, a former GMH nursing assistant died of COVID-19 complications as well, officials stated at the time.

In her statement, the governor said:

"Throughout this pandemic, our front-line workers have put their lives at risk for the health and safety of our island. As we see our COVID numbers increase drastically by the day, our front-liners, and by extension their loved ones, are at even higher risk. The families who have suffered immense loss know just how painful this virus can be.

"This is why I am strongly adamant that the stay-at-home order remains in effect. If we do not do anything now, if we do not commit to the stay-at-home order, I am afraid we will have more rough days ahead of us.

"To the people of Guam, as your governor, your health and safety remain my No. 1 priority. To protect our community, I am asking you to please stay home. As a nurse, a mother and a grandmother, I am appealing to your sense of love and compassion for family and our island. I cannot protect them alone – I need your help. Wear your mask, social distance at least 6 feet, and more importantly, please stay home.

"To the loved ones of these individuals, I offer you my sincerest condolences and my deepest sympathies."

Prior deaths

Guam lost more Guam residents to COVID-related deaths in the last several days than it did the past three months.

Prior to the sixth death, Guam did not have a single COVID-related death for 129 days.

The first seven COVID-related deaths occurred on:

• Aug. 20: A 70-year-old man became Guam's sixth COVID-related fatality. The 70-year-old man had multiple comorbidities. He was taken to GMH and pronounced dead on arrival. He was swabbed at GMH and his results came back positive.

• Aug. 21: A 34-year-old man with underlying health issues, and who was on a ventilator at GMH for more than three weeks, died of COVID-related complications on Aug. 21, the Joint Information Center has stated.

• April 11. A 79-year-old woman who was admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on April 10 died on April 11. The woman had preexisting health challenges and had no travel history.

• April 3: A 67-year-old woman, who had traveled to the Philippines, died on April 3 at GMH. The patient had underlying health issues that were compounded by the virus, officials said at the time.

• April 1: An 81-year-old man died on April 1 and his death was considered COVID-related. Officials at the time said the patient had multiple preexisting medical conditions, including diabetes, hypertension and coronary heart disease.

• March 31: A 79-year-old man died on March 31. He was the second COVID-related death on Guam. The man was originally seen at Guam Regional Medical City. The governor said at the time the man had other health conditions and was suffering from colon cancer.

• March 22: Dorothea Jesus, a beloved grandma and mother, became the first COVID-19 patient on Guam who died. Her family released her name in tribute to her.