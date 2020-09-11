2 deaths, 53 workers test positive

Fifty three of the 88 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases were from an unnamed construction company's workers' barracks.

The Joint Information Center today is expected to release more information on the cluster of cases at the barracks.

Guam had two deaths on Thursday that were attributed to have links with COVID.

Guam’s 22nd COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Memorial Hospital at 7:59 p.m.

The patient was a 59-year-old man with medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, according to JIC. He was a known positive case and was admitted to GMH on Sept. 8.

A 74-year-old woman became the island's 21st COVID-related death. The woman had been admitted to Guam Memorial Hospital on Aug. 25 for other health-related issues and she died Thursday morning.

The woman had medical conditions that were compounded by COVID-19, JIC stated.

“It seems we will not get rest from our days of sadness. This morning we lost another soul to COVID-19,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “No words can heal the pain from such a loss, but Jeff, Lt. Gov. Josh and I send our condolences and sympathies to everyone she loved. To the people of Guam, we must do all we can to keep each other safe.”

After the second death, the governor added, “No amount of words can heal the pain of losing a loved one to this virus, comfort the sadness that engulfs us as we mourn for one of our own, nor express the grief I am overcome with each time I must announce another passing.”

The 88 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19 were from 523 tested, the Joint Information Center confirmed Thursday.

That's a positive rate of nearly 17% for the day.

Sixteen of the 88 were identified through routine contact tracing efforts.

One case reported recent travel from the U.S. and was identified in quarantine.

To date, there have been a total of 1,846 confirmed cases of COVID-19 with 21 deaths, 744 cases in active isolation, and 1,081 not in isolation. Of those cases, 1,598 are classified as civilians and 248 are military service members.

GMH had 51 hospitalized patients and 12 of them were in the intensive care unit.

Officials reminded the public that older adults and individuals with serious chronic medical conditions are most at risk for serious complications and death due to COVID-19. Serious chronic medical conditions include heart disease; diabetes; lung disease; obesity; immunocompromised conditions such as cancer or lupus; chronic liver disease; chronic renal disease; neurologic or neuro-developmental conditions; and current or former smoking-related health problems.