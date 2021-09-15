2 deaths, 71 hospitalized

Two additional COVID-related fatalities were reported Monday, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 169th COVID-19-related fatality was pronounced dead on arrival at Guam Memorial Hospital. The patient was a 52-year-old man who tested positive for the coronavirus on Sept. 13. It was unknown whether he had been vaccinated or if he had a record of underlying health conditions.

Guam medical officials had warned on Monday of a significant number of COVID-19-positive patients who are dead on arrival when brought to the island's hospitals. They warned in a press conference that there is a phenomenon called "silent hypoxia," which has the ability to inflict damage quietly and doesn't manifest immediately in people who fall dangerously low on oxygen until sometimes it's too late. It's called silent because a patient doesn't immediately show problems with breathing until the damage to internal organs is severe, according to health officials.

The 170th COVID-19-related death occurred at Guam Regional Medical City. The patient was an 84-year-old man who was fully vaccinated but had tested positive for coronavirus. He was reported to have had underlying health conditions.

“(Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, first gentleman Jeff Cook) and I are saddened by more news of precious lives who have succumbed to this virus, and we pray that their family and friends find healing and comfort in these difficult times,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “The greatest degree of anguish and torment that follows death is felt by many, especially by those who have lost loved ones to this awful disease. We continue to plead with everyone to do everything necessary to stop the spread.”

Arrival of FEMA team delayed

The arrival of the three five-member teams that will be supporting Guam’s ongoing COVID-19 response has been delayed temporarily due to scheduling reasons. The teams are expected to arrive on Guam the week of Sept. 24.

The team members will assist in providing outpatient monoclonal antibody therapy. The teams are deploying to Guam at the request of the Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services.

Two clinical laboratory scientists with the U.S. Public Health Service arrived Friday and are assisting the Guam Public Health Laboratory. Additionally, two others have deployed to Guam to assist in logistics.

This week, Health and Human Services Region 9 Regional Health Administrator Cmdr. Matthew C. Johns and Office of the Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response Regional Emergency Coordinator Cmdr. Nick Munoz are on Guam to conduct COVID-19 site assessments and provide feedback to local and federal counterparts.

Monoclonal antibody therapy treatment, administered in patients who have COVID-19 that isn't severe, is on hold. The treatment was to take place at the Mangilao Senior Citizens Center, beginning today. The treatment has been postponed pending the arrival of the FEMA administration team.

219 new cases, 71 hospitalizations

JIC reported 71 patients were hospitalized for COVID-19, 38 of whom were unvaccinated.

Guam Memorial Hospital had 36, Guam Regional Medical City was caring for 29 and Naval Hospital Guam had six COVID-19 patients.

Fifteen patients were in intensive care units at the local hospitals and five were on ventilators to help them breathe.

There were 219 positive results for COVID-19 out of 1,720 tests performed on Sept.13. Eighteen cases were identified through contact tracing.

To date, there have been a total of 12,772 officially reported cases of COVID-19, with 170 deaths, 2,014 cases in active isolation and 10,588 not in active isolation. The COVID-19 Area Risk Score is 43.9. Guam's established safe threshold is 2.5.

GBHWC Crisis Hotline

The Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center has a Crisis Hotline available 24/7 at 671-647-8833/4. For those feeling anxious, stressed or overwhelmed, or who need to talk to someone, GBHWC has experienced providers available and ready to assist the community with any heightened stress and anxiety experienced as a result of COVID-19.

Watch for emergency warning signs for COVID-19

In accordance with the Department of Public Health and Social Services guidance, individuals who are sick are advised to:

• Stay home, except to seek medical care. Call ahead before visiting the clinic/doctor.

• Monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 including fever, cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, body aches, headaches, loss of taste or smell, sore throat, congestion, nausea and/or diarrhea.

• Get tested if you have symptoms of COVID-19. While waiting for test results, you should stay away from others, including staying apart from those living in your household.

Seek emergency medical care immediately or call 911 if you are experiencing any of the following warning signs of COVID-19:

• Trouble breathing;

• Persistent pain or pressure in the chest;

• New confusion;

• Inability to wake or stay awake;

• Bluish lips or face.