Two women close to or in mid-life are the latest COVID-19-related fatalities on Guam and both were not vaccinated, according to the Joint Information Center.

● The 231st COVID-19-related fatality was a woman, 41, who died on arrival at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Wednesday. No underlying health concern was reported.

● The 232nd COVID-19-related death occurred at GMH on Wednesday. The patient was a woman, 57, who had underlying health conditions.

"The heartache from this kind of loss continues as the virus continues to make itself present," the governor said, in part.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said she, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov Joshua Tenorio extend their deepest sympathies to the families of the departed.

Fifty COVID-19 patients were hospitalized and 22 of them were vaccinated. Nine patients were in intensive care.

Public Health reported 121 new cases of COVID-19 out of 1,084 tests performed on Oct. 26. There have been a total of 17,944 officially reported COVID-19 cases on Guam.