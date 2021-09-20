2 deaths raise COVID-19 toll to 181

Two additional COVID-related fatalities have been reported, raising the death toll on Guam to 181, according to the Joint Information Center.

The 180th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Regional Medical City on Sept. 17. The patient was a 39-year-old woman who was vaccinated but had underlying health conditions, according to the government's information center.

The 181st COVID-19-related fatality occurred at the Guam Memorial Hospital on Sept. 19. The patient was a 75-year-old woman who was unvaccinated and who had underlying health conditions.

“Our hearts are dismayed as more lives are claimed by this indiscriminate disease,” said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero. “As we think of those lost to this pandemic, let us also remember the countless healthcare providers tirelessly working behind the scenes. We can give them some reprieve by protecting ourselves and protecting one another with options that work, including wearing our masks, washing our hands, watching our distance, and getting vaccinated.”

Hospitalizations

Seventy-eight patients were hospitalized for COVID-19 and 50 of them were not vaccinated against the virus that causes COVID-19.

The Guam Memorial Hospital had 42 patients, 26 of whom were not vaccinated. Guam Regional Medical City had 33 patients and 24 were not vaccinated. The U.S. Naval Hospital had three patients and their vaccinations status was not known.

There were nine patients in GMH's Intensive Care Unit, and eight patients were on ventilators as of Monday evening. At GRMC, five were in the ICU.

New cases

There were 128 New Cases of COVID-19 from Sept. 17–19.

On Monday, Public Health reported 16 new cases of COVID-19 out of 232 tests performed on Sept. 19. One case was identified through contact tracing.

An additional 112 cases were also reported Monday as a result of complete analysis and case submissions from other clinics for preliminary COVID-19 test results reported Sept. 18-19.