A man who was caught illegally on U.S. soil after being deported two decades ago is scheduled to admit to the allegations filed against him in the District Court of Guam.

T.S. Gabriel, 43, also known as T.S. Borja, is to appear before Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo on Dec. 9 to plead guilty to charges of attempted reentry of a removed immigrant.

He faces a maximum of 10 years in prison and deportation.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

According to court documents, Gabriel arrived on a United Airlines flight at the A.B. Won Pat Guam Airport from Chuuk on Oct. 24 without getting prior approval for reentry from U.S. authorities.

Gabriel was deported from Guam to Chuuk 21 years ago after being convicted of aggravated assault in the Superior Court of Guam.