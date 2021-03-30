Two people were charged separately with illegal drug possession in the Superior Court of Guam over the weekend.

On March 26, officers responded to a disturbance at a Tumon bar when they came across the suspect.

During a search, officers found a glass pipe with methamphetamine residue that was hidden in a permanent marker, court documents state.

Clark Edward Sampson Jr., 35, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony along with a notice of commission of a felony while on felony release.

The suspect was on pretrial release in a separate 2018 criminal case, documents state.

Family violence complaint

During a separate incident, Guam police officers responded to a family violence complaint at a residence along Cross Island Road in Santa Rita.

The victim allegedly told police that she picked up the suspect at a bus stop when the suspect, who appeared to be drunk and upset, hit the victim on the side of her face with her arm.

It was after police responded to another assault complaint on Friday night in Agat that officers met with the suspect, documents state.

During a search, police found a glass pipe and a heat-sealed plastic bag containing meth, documents state.

Trina Pinaula Scharff, 42, was charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony and assault as a misdemeanor.