Two residents of the Department of Youth Affairs tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On Saturday, the two minors said they were feeling ill and were tested for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed they were positive, according to the Joint Information Center. Their parents/guardians have been informed. Both residents are being kept isolated in a separate unit and additional testing will be performed this week.

These are among the 41 new COVID-19 cases out of 254 tests conducted Saturday. There are now a total of ​4,216 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been ​71 ​deaths linked to the respiratory disease. There are 1,642 ​people in isolation and ​2,503 ​not in active isolation.

There currently are 75 COVID-19 patients at local hospitals:

• Guam Memorial Hospital: 68 patients with 12 in the Intensive Care Unit and four of those on ventilator machines.

• U.S. Naval Hospital Guam: Three patients with one in the ICU.

• Guam Regional Medical City: Four patients with one in ICU and using a ventilator.

On Saturday, JIC reported DYA had a fifth employee who tested positive for the virus. The employee was last at work Oct. 17. All of the employees who tested positive are on leave status, according to JIC.

JIC's press release does not indicate how the minors could have been infected. According to the Saturday press release, there are no outside visitors allowed and family visits are allowed only via phone.

Guidance

All employees and residents are closely monitored for any symptoms of the virus. DYA continues to follow guidance from DPHSS:

1. All residents are to shelter in place.

2. All appointments for residents will be conducted over the phone or virtually.

3. Visitation for residents will continue to be conducted over the phone.

4. Parents of residents can contact 735-5033/5 to speak to a DYA social worker for further information.

5. Staff and resident temperature and wellness checks will continue to be conducted and recorded during each shift.

6. Wearing a face mask will continue to be required for all staff and residents.

7. Increased sanitation and disinfection of units will occur more frequently during each shift.

8. Incoming staff must wash their hands upon entry into the facility; both staff and clients will wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.