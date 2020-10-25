Two residents of the Department of Youth Affairs tested positive for the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

On Saturday, the two minors said they were feeling ill and were tested for COVID-19. The Department of Public Health and Social Services confirmed they were positive, according to the Joint Information Center. Their parents/guardians have been informed. Both residents are isolated in a separate unit and additional testing will be performed this week.

They are among the 41 new COVID-19 cases out of 254 tests conducted on Saturday. There are now a total of ​4,216 ​officially reported cases of COVID-19. There have been ​71 ​deaths linked to the respiratory disease. There are 1,642 ​people in isolation and ​2,503 ​not in active isolation.

All DYA employees and residents are closely monitored for any symptoms of the virus. DYA continues to follow guidance from DPHSS:

1. All residents are to shelter-in-place.

2. All appointments for residents will be conducted over-the-phone or virtually.

3. Visitation for residents will continue to be conducted over-the-phone.

4. Parents of residents can contact 735-5033/5 to speak to a DYA Social Worker for further information.

5. Staff and resident temperature and wellness checks will continue to be conducted and recorded during each shift.

6. Wearing a facemask will continue to be required for all staff and residents.

7. Increased sanitation and disinfection of units will occur more frequently during each shift.

8. Incoming staff must wash their hands upon entry into the facility; both staff and clients will wash and sanitize their hands frequently throughout the day.