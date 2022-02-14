2 earthquakes centered south of Malesso; no damage reported, no tsunami threat expected

Two earthquakes at magnitudes 4.8 and 4.7 struck south of Malesso on Valentine's Day morning.

The U.S. Geological Survey recorded the quakes at:

• 7:37 a.m.: Preliminary magnitude of 4.8; 173 km south southwest of Malesso with a depth of 10.0 km.

• 8:09 a.m.: Preliminary magnitude of 4.7 that struck 164 km south of Malesso with a depth of 10.0 km, at 8:09 a.m.

There were no reports made to Guam 911 dispatch of damages or injuries from the earthquakes and there was no tsunami threat to the Marianas from either.

The Offices of Guam Homeland Security and Civil Defense (GHS/OCD) remind the community that when an earthquake strikes, conduct the earthquake procedure, “Drop, Cover and Hold On” until the shaking stops.