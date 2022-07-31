Guam Fire Department units responded to a structure fire at the closed Agana swimming pool shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday.

“There (were) two individuals inside the structure at the time of the fire,” said Nicolas Garrido, GFD spokesperson. “As per the incident commander on the scene, the individuals inside the structure (stated) that it started from underneath the wooden platform.”

The Guam Daily Post spoke to Department of Parks and Recreation Director Roque Alcantara who acknowledged that there is an issue with some of the island’s homeless population living out of the building.

“The homeless are staying in there,” said Alcantara, who was on the scene. ”Every now and then we come over here and check in there and we chase them out and they come back again.”

Alcantara added that the homeless have cut holes in the surrounding fence to get access to the building.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. It's currently being investigated, Garrido said. The two people were asleep and did not start the fire, he added.

Firefighters had the blaze under control by about 1:14 p.m., according to GFD.

No injuries were reported.

“The abandoned place will be condemned, now they don’t have a place to stay,” Alcantara said. “We’ve (DPR) brought the concerns up to the Guam Homeless Coalition.”