Two men are facing federal charges in connection with a 2019 investigation where the suspects were allegedly caught with a sea turtle.

Texner Luther, also known as Nahlick, and CJ Luther, also known as King, were charged separately with possession of a threatened species.

Information was filed in the District Court of Guam on Tuesday separately against the pair alleging they unlawfully and knowingly did take, possess, carry and transport a green sea turtle on Jan. 12, 2019.

The pair have been summoned to appear in court to answer the charges on June 28.

The Luthers, along with Juliano Manual, Kehdes Paulino and Isaac Paulino, were each arrested in 2019 after conservation officers with the Department of Agriculture had been tipped off and authorities found a sea turtle being held in a child’s swimming pool in Talofofo.

Manual was charged about a year ago with two counts of possession of a threatened species and two counts of sale of a threatened species. However, nothing has happened with his case since federal authorities learned that he had fled the island.

No charges have been filed in federal court against the Paulinos.

Green sea turtles, known in CHamoru as haggan, are listed as endangered or threatened under the U.S. Endangered Species Act throughout all areas under U.S. jurisdiction, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. It is illegal to catch or take possession of them.

Although the breeding population found around Guam may be small, they are still vital contributors to the genetic diversity of the species, according to the Wildlife Service.