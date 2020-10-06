The families of two clergy sex abuse survivors who recently died won't be pursuing claims, decreasing the number of Guam clergy abuse claims to 281, based on federal court tally.

Meanwhile, the Capuchin Franciscans have continued to settle claims with abuse survivors. The most recent of them include Walter Denton, one of the first former altar boys to come forward and accuse then-Archbishop Anthony S. Apuron of sexual abuse of minors.

Parties in Guam's clergy sex abuse cases continue mediation to try to settle the claims. If settlements fail, the cases could go to trial.

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood, who's been presiding over the Archdiocese of Agana's bankruptcy case and clergy abuse claims, said the total number of sex abuse claims is 281, including 15 still remaining in local court and 20 bankruptcy proof of claims with no corresponding civil case.

Of the total claims, 164 are represented by the Lujan & Wolff law firm, based on the judge's tally.

The judge said based on the law firm's communication, the families of two deceased plaintiffs "indicated they did not want to pursue claim."

A recently deceased abuse accuser was 65 when he filed a lawsuit in federal court in April 2017, accusing former Guam priest and Saipan Bishop Emeritus Tomas A. Camacho of sexually abusing him in the 1960s.

The other one accused Father Ray Techaira of sexually abusing him when he was a student at San Vicente Catholic School in Barrigada. This accuser was 44 when he filed a lawsuit in federal court in July 2017.

Of the total claimants, 71 are represented by attorney Michael Berman and 20 each by attorneys Kevin Fowler and Anthony Perez, along with partner law firms. One is represented by Attorney Charles McDonald, while others represent themselves.

Capuchins: More settlements

Attorney Vincent Camacho, who represents the Capuchin Franciscans, on Monday told The Guam Daily Post that more settlement agreements have been reached between the Capuchin Franciscans and claimants.

The settlement terms and amounts have not been disclosed in court filings.

As of January this year, the Capuchin Franciscans, the Capuchin Franciscans Province of St. Mary, and Capuchin Franciscans Custody of Star of the Sea reached settlements with at least 83 of 156 claimants, and more have since been added to the list.

On Sunday, attorney Delia Lujan Wolff filed "notice of voluntary dismissal with prejudice of certain claims" against the Capuchin Franciscans.

The notices were filed on behalf of plaintiff Walter Denton and someone who's named in court documents as "C.A."

On Aug. 26, a similar notice was filed on behalf of plaintiff named in court documents as "J.C."

All claims against any and all defendants in the clergy abuse claims, other than the Capuchin Franciscans, remain. These include claims against the archdiocese, which is still trying to reach a settlement agreement with claimants.