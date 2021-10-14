Two more deaths linked to COVID-19 were reported Wednesday along with the announcement of the first reported physician-diagnosed case of multisystem inflammatory syndrome in children associated with the virus.

According to the Joint Information Center, the two fatalities both suffered from underlying medical conditions and were not vaccinated.

• The 218th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at Guam Regional Medical City on Oct. 12. The 52-year-old man was a known COVID-19 positive patient.

• The 219th COVID-19-related fatality occurred at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam on Oct. 13. The 64-year-old woman tested positive that same day.

The governor expressed condolences from herself, her husband Jeff Cook and Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.

“It is with great sadness that we announce the losses of life again today to this deadly virus,” Leon Guerrero said. “Jeff, Josh, and I offer our condolences to the families of our deceased, and offer them prayers for the ones they have lost.”

There are 61 COVID-19 admissions to local hospitals. Of those, 34 are not vaccinated. Eleven of those patients are in intensive care units and 10 of those patients are on ventilators, according to the JIC.

There is one pediatric COVID-19 patient at Guam Memorial Hospital, the JIC reported.

Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children

All health care providers on Guam are urged to be on the alert for possible cases of MIS-C and to report them to DPHSS, the JIC stated.

Abbreviated as MIS-C, this illness is a condition where different body parts can become inflamed, including the heart, lungs, kidneys, brain, skin, eyes, or gastrointestinal organs, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"We do not yet know what causes MIS-C. However, we know that many children with MIS-C had the virus that causes COVID-19, or had been around someone with COVID-19. MIS-C can be serious, even deadly, but most children who were diagnosed with this condition have gotten better with medical care," the CDC stated.

The CDC also notes that they do not know yet if children with underlying health conditions are more susceptible to MIS-C.

"These are among the many questions CDC is working to try to understand," the CDC stated. "All CDC recommendations are based on the best data and science available at the time, and we will update them as we learn more."

The JIC reported that patients under 21 with MIS-C have presented with a persistent fever, stomach pain, diarrhea, vomiting, skin rash, bloodshot eyes, dizziness or lightheadedness - or signs of signs of low blood pressure - fatigue, and a variety of signs and symptoms, including multiorgan involvement - for example, cardiac, gastrointestinal, renal, hematologic, dermatologic, neurologic - and elevated inflammatory markers.

Not all children will have the same signs and symptoms, and some children may have symptoms not listed here, the JIC reported.

MIS-C may begin weeks after a child is infected with SARS-CoV-2. The individual may have been infected from an asymptomatic contact and, in some cases, the child and their caregivers may not even know they had been infected.

The CDC stated that parents or caregivers who have concerns about their child’s health, including concerns about COVID-19 or MIS-C, should call a pediatrician or other health care provider immediately.