The Board of Directors of International Group Inc. has announced that Thomas E. Lorentzen will serve as the corporation’s director of health care policy.

Lorentzen served as the regional director for the U.S. Department of Health & Human Services in Region 9 from 2006-2009.

The board also announced it has entered into an agreement with the consulting firm that Lorentzen has founded called Health Approaches. It is based in San Francisco.

The firm provides expertise in public health policies and medical insurance policy, particularly as it pertains to Medicare and Medicaid, according to IGI.

IGI also announced David Sayen has joined the company as a principal. Sayen worked at the U.S. Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services from 2007 to 2017.

Lorentzen and Sayen's affiliation with the IGI network "is part of the corporation’s strategic plan to broaden the services we provide through our healthcare development division," according to IGI in a press release.

As the demand for medical services through both the public and private sectors continues to grow in Guam and the Pacific Rim, IGI maintains and expands its capabilities to provide the highest level of services to its clients, the company stated.

"As a locally owned business for over 25 years, we understand first-hand the needs of not only the community of Guam but other communities in the Pacific Region," according to IGI President Peter R. Sgro Jr.

(Daily Post Staff)