The Guam Department of Education has confirmed that one additional GDOE employee tested positive for COVID-19. The employee is from Vicente Benavente Middle School, according to the government of Guam's Joint Information Center. Another GDOE employee tested positive on Friday.

The GDOE is working closely with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to conduct contact tracing and close contacts of the confirmed case will be contacted directly by DPHSS.

Areas of the middle school campus have been identified for cleaning and disinfecting as needed. GDOE employees will not have access to these areas until cleaning has been completed.

In order to facilitate cleaning, the school will be closed on Monday.

The George Washington High School campus will also be closed for cleaning on Monday due to the recent confirmed case reported on Friday.

Additionally, the VSABMS hard copy packet distribution will be moved from Tuesday to Friday, and will now take place on Fridays only.