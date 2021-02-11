Two schools remain open for face-to-face learning after officials confirmed two students tested positive for COVID-19.

"Each school has addressed the situation through the same protocols. Contact tracing and cleaning where needed," said Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "Principals do a risk assessment to determine whether they are able to proceed with operations."

According to a Joint Information Center report on Tuesday night, the Guam Department of Education confirmed two separate cases Monday at Adacao Elementary School and Chief Brodie Memorial School.

"GDOE, in collaboration with Department of Public Health and Social Services, has identified and notified the individuals who were in close contact with the students," the JIC release stated.

"Those individuals will remain in quarantine until such time as they are cleared by (the Department of Public Health and Social Services) to return to school. Areas of the campus have been cleaned and disinfected in preparation for face-to-face instruction."

These are the second and third positive cases of COVID-19 at GDOE schools since face-to-face instruction resumed last month.

In early February, a Captain H.B. Price Elementary School employee tested positive for the respiratory illness.