2 GIAA employees, 1 firefighter test positive for COVID-19

Two A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority employees and a Guam Fire Department firefighter have tested positive for COVID-19.

Officials at the airport and fire department said they’re taking measures to safeguard fellow employees and the community.

“It appears that community spread is where most of our employees are contracting the COVID-19 virus,” stated John M. Quinata, executive manager of the GIAA. “From curb to cabin, we have implemented protective measures to safeguard all who work and travel through the Guam airport.”

GFD said it has decontaminated all of the rooms and common areas at the Inarajan Fire Station.

The firefighter called in before reporting for duty and was advised by the officer-in-charge to isolate at home. Other firefighters who were exposed to the firefighter are in quarantine until they are tested, the GFD press release stated.

The schedule at the Inarajan station has been adjusted to ensure emergency operations continue.

“As per protocol, contact tracing has been initiated and we are taking the necessary steps to ensure the safety of our personnel and the community. Our firefighters face great challenges when responding to COVID-19 related cases but remain diligent in their efforts to reduce the possibility of transmission while providing quality pre-hospital care to our residents,” said Fire Chief Daniel Stone.