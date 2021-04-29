2 GMH doctors test positive for COVID-19

Two doctors working at Guam Memorial Hospital tested positive for COVID-19 shortly after arriving from India.

They arrived on Guam on April 17, GMH administrator Lillian Posadas confirmed.

Posadas said they were on duty upon receiving clearance from GMH's Employee Health Department but placed immediately on isolation status soon as the positive test results were reported.

She said they followed the guidelines and protocols regarding PCR tests as well as the hospital’s protocol as it relates to getting clearance from Employee Health and wearing the proper personnel protective equipment.

India, like other places in the world, has seen a recent surge in COVID-19 cases recently. According to India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the country has recorded 96,505 more new cases of COVID-19 - an increase of 16% - bringing their total active cases to 2,978,709. The country has vaccinated 147,827,367 of its citizens.

Guam currently has 76 residents with active cases of COVID-19, five of those people are hospitalized, according to the Department of Public Health and Social Services website.