2 GMH doctors who took trip to India test positive

Two doctors at Guam Memorial Hospital have tested positive for COVID-19 after recently returning from India.

GMH Administrator Lillian Perez-Posadas confirmed the two doctors returned from India on April 17. She said the doctors followed the proper protocols.

"They followed the guidelines and protocols regarding PCR tests, as well as the hospital's protocol regarding clearance from our Employee Health (Department) and wearing the proper personal protective equipment," said Perez-Posadas.

Perez-Posadas said the two doctors were fully vaccinated and, because they had negative PCR tests prior to leaving India, were accepted by Employee Health.

"Yes, they were on duty upon clearance from Employee Health but placed immediately on isolation status as soon as the positive test results were reported," she said.

As of press time Thursday, the reason for the doctors' trip to India was not clear.

Perez-Posadas said Employee Health is the department that oversees the coordination and processing of health services for GMH employees such as pre-employment health screening, TB skin testing, physical exams, drug screening and vaccination.

A week after the doctors' arrival, she said, they began showing COVID-19 symptoms.

"When they started to manifest symptoms they went to Employee Health and they were seen, swabbed, and because it was an Abbott test that they went through within 30 minutes they got the results and they were sent home to isolate," said Perez-Posadas.

GMH is following all guidelines and protocols from the Department of Public Health and Social Services, she said, including contact tracing for individuals who may have come into contact with the two doctors.

"I haven't heard anything from infection control if there were any positives from that contact tracing," Perez-Posadas said, adding she would be following up with Public Health.

The two doctors will remain in isolation until cleared by Employee Health, she said, reiterating that they are vaccinated.

"We'll see how their symptoms are and they'll go back to Employee Health Infection Control to be re-evaluated, re-swabbed again, and then we could take it from there," said Perez-Posadas.

While the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the past has indicated that fully vaccinated individuals have a lower transmission rate, Perez-Posadas said she needs to follow up on the latest information available.

The CDC has stated there are restrictions for fully vaccinated, asymptomatic health care personnel who have traveled, including restrictions from work recommended for travelers.

Although the CDC acknowledges that fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to contract and spread COVID-19, international travel still poses risks.

"International travel poses additional risks and even fully vaccinated travelers are at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading new COVID-19 variants," according to the CDC.

The CDC requires a viral test three to five days after travel and leaves it up to local governments for further recommendations and requirements.

'Avoid all travel to India'

The two doctors returned from India, which has seen a devastating spike in new COVID-19 cases this month.

The CDC lists India as a Level 4 risk for COVID-19, the highest designated risk assessment.

As of April 27, India reported 18 million positive cases and 201,000 deaths related to COVID-19, according to the COVID-19 Data Repository by the Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins University.

"Because of the current situation in India, even fully vaccinated travelers may be at risk for getting and spreading COVID-19 variants and should avoid all travel to India," the CDC has stated.