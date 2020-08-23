2 GRMC, 1 restaurant employee test positive

Two employees at Guam Regional Medial City have contracted the virus that causes COVID-19.

The private hospital confirmed the positive test results Saturday afternoon though they couldn't provide dates or areas within the hospital where the two employees were working.

“Both employees are currently in quarantine and contact tracing has determined both contracted the virus from outside sources and not at GRMC. Both employees have been home quarantined since first identifying their potential exposure,” according to a press release issued by GRMC.

The Department of Public Health and Social Services had initially shared information on where COVID-19 patients were working or where they had visited and when. They stopped that practice, saying they had to respect the privacy of private businesses and organizations, though weeks later they identified dozens of restaurants and bars that had been visited by military service members, several of whom tested positive for COVID-19.

Local companies have since taken it upon themselves to share the information with residents. In addition to GRMC, Kitchen Lingo announced on its Facebook page on Saturday that a team member tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

"Although we did everything in our power to keep you, our customers, and our team safe, this virus knows no bounds," the announcement stated.

They noted that anyone who picked up food from Thursday through Saturday, the last week they were open, is urged to get tested and take the utmost precautions.

Cleaning services at GRMC

The GRMC employees were identified through the hospital's drive-thru testing site.

A total of 48 tests were performed over a three-day period beginning Aug. 18.

“The first person was identified as one of the 20 positive cases resulting from those 48 tests. The second case was identified in testing conducted on Friday,” GRMC officials stated. “GRMC is doing its due diligence and following the guidelines set out by the Centers for Disease Control and the Department of Public Health and Social Services.”

The areas of the hospital where the two employees work are being disinfected and sanitized. The cleaning is expected to be completed by Monday.

“Patients with appointments may feel safe to proceed to their doctor’s clinic. We also would like to remind the public that GRMC is sanitized daily by the Advance Management Inc. team, who use an Environmental Protection Agency-approved disinfectant sprayer called the Evaclean Protexus Handheld Electrostatic Sprayers in conjunction with Evaclean PURTABS disinfectant cleaner,” the release states.

“The safety of anyone entering our hospital is of the upmost importance to us. This is why we conduct daily disinfection spraying with EPA approved disinfectants, enforce the 'no mask, no entry' policy and conduct screenings at the entrances. GRMC sends our very best thoughts to our two employees and hope their recovery is quick. Front-line health care workers are always at risk of contracting COVID-19, but they still report for duty every day to provide care for our people. We have greatest respect for all health care workers and thank you for your dedication and service to Guam’s people.”