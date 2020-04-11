Though officials are investigating two local health care settings as COVID-19 clusters, they’re not naming the two locations.

Department of Public Health and Social Services Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said during Friday’s briefing with the governor that she didn’t want to name the two health care settings because they were "private businesses and I want to make certain that the anonymity is ensured for that particular case.”

Officials have identified other businesses in the past, including a local bingo parlor and an airline. They encouraged residents who’ve been to those sites or events to call the health care hotline to determine if they came into contact with someone who is COVID-19-positive.

One of the unnamed locations had five health care workers test positive, and the second had 12 workers who contracted COVID-19.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said Public Health staff members are tracing all possible personal contacts at those locations as the investigation continues.

Recoveries

With that said, Unpingco-DeNorcey and Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero shared on Friday that eight more people tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

The total number of people who’ve beat the virus is now 41. Officials haven’t provided information on whether any of those patients, one of whom is in the age range of 90-plus, had other medical conditions or what medical treatment they received as they worked toward recovery.

Guam had a total of 130 COVID-19 cases as of Friday. All 85 remaining patients are in isolation, according to the Joint Information Center.

Four people have lost their lives to the respiratory illness. Officials have said they all had underlying medical conditions that made their recovery tougher.

The growing number of recoveries equates to about 32% of those who were ill.

These numbers provide “a little hope that our measures have prevented the worst-case scenario,” the governor stated on Friday.

However, there’s still a long way to go, she said.

She said Guam is probably "not even halfway through" what she called the "first wave" of COVID-19 infections. She said, in some countries and U.S. states where social distancing and stay-at-home policies have been relaxed or lifted, there has been a resurgence of positive COVID-19 cases.

Leon Guerrero said this is why she signed Executive Order 2020-10, the eighth executive order since the initial EO 2020-03 that declared the public health emergency for the island.

EO 2020-10 closes nonessential services, public and private, including schools and businesses, and also prohibits social gatherings at parks and beaches.

The latest executive order authorizes the Guam National Guard, with the help of the Guam Police Department, to create road closures at four points, ask residents what they’re doing out on the roads, then "educate" them on why they should be out for essential reasons only.