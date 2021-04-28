A 40-year-old woman was airlifted to Naval Hospital Guam on Tuesday after it was reported she was injured while hiking in the Cetti Bay Overlook area.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call about the injured hiker around 11:58 a.m. Minutes after first responders arrived at the trail head, they found the injured hiker around 1:25 p.m. A Navy helicopter transported the hiker to Naval Hospital a few minutes later.

An update on her condition was not available as of press time.

In another incident, a man in his 60s who went hiking on Saturday was found Tuesday morning and brought to Guam Memorial Hospital.

GFD received a 911 call at 8:43 a.m. Tuesday. The caller reported the hiker was missing and that he was possibly near the San Carlos Trails area in Piti, according to GFD acting spokesperson Cherika Lou Chargualaf.

The hiker was located closer to Dero Road in Ordot at 10:38 a.m. Tuesday.

The man had no visible injuries but was taken to GMH at 11:38 a.m. for a medical assessment, Chargualaf said.