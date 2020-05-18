The Pacific Star Resort & Spa will no longer be used as a government quarantine facility after Monday, and government directors and employees previously assigned to facility operations will return to their respective agencies while the National Guard assumes responsibility for the quarantine facilities.

The governor's office announced that the General Services Agency awarded contracts to the Hotel Santa Fe and Wyndham Garden Guam. These two hotels will be the designated quarantine facilities while the mandatory quarantine directive remains in place.

In March, the government entered into verbal agreements with the Hotel Santa Fe Guam, Days Inn, Wyndham Garden and Pacific Star to use the hotels as designated quarantine facilities.

The agreements have not been signed, but officials have stated the government would pay $100 per room per day, even if the rooms were unoccupied.

Dozens of Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration Cabinet members and Adelup staffers have run the operations at the designated quarantine facilities, earning additional differential pay.

The National Guard will assume quarantine operations in support of the response efforts, according to the governor's office.

Those passengers currently in quarantine at the Pacific Star will be moved to the other designated facilities by the end of the day on Monday.

All incoming travelers are required to be placed in a government-approved quarantine facility for 14 days upon arrival, according to the governor's office.

The government will cover the cost of lodging and meals for returning Guam residents.

Other requirements

Nonresidents arriving to Guam will be required to pay for quarantine-related expenses, including food and lodging, before they can access hotel rooms. This includes visitors and any member of the federal government or U.S. Armed Forces, including dependents traveling to Guam on official orders.

When asked if a college student, off island for several years attending school, who is returning home but is no longer a resident of Guam, would be required to pay the 14-day quarantine cost, Governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin said the college student "would be considered a resident because of his strong ties to Guam."

Those travelers who obtain a diagnostic specimen test for COVID-19 in the country of origin no more than 72 hours prior to arrival in Guam and present a certified document from a medical provider that attests to the fact the individual is not infected with SARS-CoV-2 and is based on a negative test result from the specimen collected within the last 72 hours, to the health screeners at the airport upon arrival in Guam may be allowed to self-quarantine at home.

The testing facility where the specimen is tested for COVID-19 must be approved by the United States Centers for Disease Control and Prevention or the World Health Organization. The approval of the presented document is at the discretion of the Department of Public Health and Social Services. A valid and DPHSS-accepted COVID-19 test should be a Food and Drug Administration-approved polymerase chain reaction test with the specimen collected within 72 hours of arrival in Guam, and the laboratory test results presented for review should state a name, date of birth, type of test, date the specimen was collected, date of test results, results of the test and the name of the laboratory that performed the test.

For transiting passengers with layovers of less than 10 hours, the passengers can remain at the airport as long as they do not exhibit COVID-19 symptoms. If the layover is more than 10 hours, passengers will be transported to a government-approved quarantine facility to wait for their outbound flight. Passengers can leave the quarantine facility if the date of their outbound flight is before the end of the 14-day quarantine period.

There was no COVID-19 testing conducted on Sunday. Guam has had a total of 154 confirmed cases and 126 individuals who have been relieved from isolation.