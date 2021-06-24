2-hour wait to clear airport raises concern

Members of the Guam Recovery Task Force on Wednesday said herd immunity could be reached much earlier than the July 21 target, but they're worried about the current two-hour COVID-19 screening process at the airport for arrivals - and the negative effects such a wait could have on tourism.

Officials said by reaching herd immunity, Guam would be able to convince more tourists it's a safe destination amid the pandemic.

But from the first to the last passenger of a single plane, it takes over two hours to clear the airport, Task Force Chairman Sam Shinohara said.

This would "create havoc" for Guam, Shinohara said, when bigger volumes of tourists return.

GVB President Carl Gutierrez and other task force members said 80% herd immunity could be reached by June 30, upon which time final decisions could be made on a proposed $1.6 million tourism incentive program.

Gutierrez, at the same time, recommended that GVB subsidize the $75 Sara Alert health monitoring that is a part of the $880 added fee that travelers pay to get COVID-19 vaccination while vacationing on Guam.

The long health-related screening process at the airport, the Guam Håfa Adai Half a' Price tourism incentive campaign, and the Air V&V Guam USA vaccine tourism program were among topics at the task force meeting.

"We’re hoping that the 30th, the D-Day that we hit our herd immunity, hopefully, the way we're counting right now, and that’s the day that we should really make a final decision and see what the protocol is for the next day," Gutierrez said.

With that in mind, the task force said it will reconvene on June 30.

Only adults count for herd immunity

Adelup on Wednesday night cautioned against the reading of the regular Joint Information Center data on full vaccination as it relates to herd immunity.

The latest JIC report shows 90,988 fully vaccinated individuals. They include minors 12 to 17 years old.

Operation Liberate Guam's herd immunity goal is having 80% or 96,031 of Guam's estimated 120,039 adult population to be fully vaccinated by July 21. Adults mean 18 years and older.

But JIC's regular report does not distinguish between adults and minors 12 to 17 years old fully vaccinated.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communication, on Wednesday said 86,165 of the fully vaccinated individuals to date are adults 18 years and older.

This means Guam still needs 9,000-plus people 18 years and older to be fully vaccinated, before reaching herd immunity.

Adelup said it's working on making changes to the way the JIC report presents data so that the public would know the number of adults fully vaccinated that would show how many more are needed to reach herd immunity.

Arrival protocols

With low rates of new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths, the governor lifted more travel restrictions over the last month - including allowing more people to skip quarantine upon arrival.

But as air travelers return, so do long lines at the arrivals area of the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport.

GVB's Nico Fujikawa said the current protocols at the airport are being streamlined, starting with the June 15 launch of the electronic declaration form, to be followed soon by a digital health declaration form.

Fujikawa, director of GVB's tourism research, said with the electronic health form, travelers will be able to submit their COVID-19 vaccination and other health information a few days in advance for verification, and be able to receive a QR code that can be scanned upon arrival.

It would help speed up the process of screening at the airport, he said.

A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority Deputy Director Ricky Hernandez said the airport will work with the Department of Public Health and Social Services in making sure the screening process at the airport will be smoother and shorter.

Nobody from Public Health was present at the task force meeting, and Shinohara said their participation with the task force is critical at this point.

Other task force members said Public Health may also want to consider adding more personnel at the airport to speed up the processing, which means the airport has to make more room available for the screening process.

$880 fee for Air V&V

Gutierrez said many of the questions he received about the Air V&V program is the $880 fee, which every foreign traveler or American expatriate is required to pay on top of the daily hotel rate.

The GVB president said the $880 fee includes $75 for Sara Alert health monitoring which he said is for the benefit of the whole Guam community to ensure COVID-19 symptoms and cases are monitored so that the risk of infection could be contained, and not necessarily just for the traveler.

That's why he suggested that it be subsidized by GVB, which anticipates millions of dollars from the American Rescue Plan.

The additional $880 fee per person on the Air V&V package includes transportation to and from the airport, three COVID-19 tests, administration of COVID-19 vaccination starting the day after arrival at the hotel room where the traveler stays, health monitoring, and digital vaccination records.

On Guam, 10 hotels participated in the Air V&V program. Each hotel offers a package for three days or six days of stay, the period in which travelers are in quarantine and depending on the vaccine they choose to get.

$1.6M incentives program

At the task force meeting, GVB's Fujikawa presented the proposed travel incentives program for airlines, travelers, frontline travel agents and local businesses.

GVB's proposed $1.6 million budget for the Guam Håfa Adai Half a' Price campaign includes $1 million for the airlines and the rest for other sectors.

The program seeks to offer incentives to airlines, travelers, front-line sales agents and local businesses in the hopes of reviving the pandemic-hit tourism industry.

However, Guam Hotel and Restaurant Association President Mary Rhodes said the Guam Economic Development Authority is not interested in the incentives programs for travelers but would rather support a program that would help incentivize those who did not qualify for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance or those who were previously getting PUA but found a job.

There's no final decision on the proposed budget as of Wednesday.