2 identified in fatal tree crash

A man and a woman who died in a car crash on Saturday morning in East Hagåtña have been identified.

On Thursday, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said the man and the woman who died during a traffic crash on Saturday were Jason Jamodre, 23, who was driving, and Roxane Lamarsipa, 37, a passenger.

Around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, officers with GPD's Highway Patrol Division were activated in response to an auto-ran-off-roadway crash, Savella said.

The preliminary findings of the investigation suggested a beige 2007 Nissan Altima was traveling west in the inner lane on Route 1 by the East Hagåtña Mobil station when the driver lost control of the car, "causing the Altima to run off the roadway" and collide with two trees, police stated at the time.

According to Savella, Jamodre and Lamarsipa were pronounced dead by attending physicians at 3:28 a.m. Saturday at Guam Memorial Hospital.

Savella added, although an autopsy was conducted Wednesday, the official report had not been made available to the Highway Patrol Division, which continues to investigate the crash.

Fatalities

The deaths of Jamodre and Lamarsipa marked the 20th and 21st traffic-related deaths this year.

They are also the fifth and sixth people to die this month in traffic crashes.

On Aug. 6, mother and son Juliet Dolor and Neil Dolor died after colliding with a power pole along Route 1 by the War in the Pacific National Historical Park Asan Beach Unit and Limtiaco Circle in Asan.

The next day, two women died in separate crashes just hours apart.

The first was 30-year-old Jackeuline Bebout, who was driving a silver sedan on Route 1 in Yigo. She died after she lost control of her vehicle, veered off the roadway, hit a berm in front of the Yigo Pay-Less Supermarket and was ejected from the vehicle.

Hours later, in Anigua, a female pedestrian was hit by a car in the middle lane of Route 1 near Siam Restaurant.