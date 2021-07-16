Nicholas Wayne Moore, 23, and Troy Ryan Damian, 32, have been indicted by a Superior Court of Guam grand jury in a case that alleges Michael Castro was murdered.

Castro, 27, father to a little girl, disappeared in October 2020.

The prosecution has alleged Castro was killed and his body was placed in a drum.

The indictment was handed down late Thursday afternoon against Moore and Damian, according to Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Guam Office of the Attorney General.

The indictment formally charged the defendants with aggravated murder and murder.

Moore also was indicted earlier this week in a separate shooting case.

He remains out of prison after he posted $1.1 million bail. He is scheduled to answer the charges in local court next week.

Damian is being held on $750,000 cash bail.

Last month, Damian allegedly bragged to someone, who ultimately became a source of information for authorities, that he and Moore had killed Castro.

The source recorded the conversation which captured Damian allegedly admitting he shot at Castro during a car chase on Cross Island Road, the prosecution stated in court documents.

Damian also allegedly told the source that he and Moore put Castro in a drum after he was killed.

The prosecution has alleged Castro's body was dumped at sea or hidden on Guam late last year.

Castro's car was found with blood and bullet holes in a secured compound owned by the company run by Moore's father.

The prosecution stated in court documents that Moore, on Nov. 6, confessed to another person, identified only as a "source of information," that he allegedly murdered Castro by stabbing him with a combat knife.

The defense has argued that the prosecution has not shown there is a body to tie Moore to a murder.

Castro was last seen leaving a friend's residence in Dededo after midnight on Oct. 30. 2020, and said he was meeting friends in Santa Rita.

Moore and Castro engaged in several calls between Oct. 29, 2020, and Oct. 30, 2020, with the last being around 12:17 a.m. on Oct. 30.