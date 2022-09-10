2 injured in nonfatal crash in East Hagåtña

Two people were transported to hospitals with nondeadly injuries after a car crash Friday in East Hagåtña, according to responding authorities.

Units from the Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department responded to a report of an auto collision around 2:32 p.m. Friday near the Shell gas station on Route 1 in East Hagåtña, GFD spokesperson Nicolas Garrido told The Guam Daily Post.

Two people were taken to hospitals for treatment.

One was brought to Guam Memorial Hospital in Tamuning, and the second person was transported to Guam Regional Medical City in Dededo, both for nonfatal injuries, Guam Police Department spokesperson Officer Berlyn Savella said.

The two injured people were taken from separate vehicles.

The age, gender and conditions of the patients are not known, Savella said.

GPD said, as of Friday evening, it was unknown whether speed, drugs or alcohol contributed to the incident.