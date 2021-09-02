Two men died following a serious car crash in Chalan Pago early Thursday morning.

It happened shortly after midnight, early Thursday morning, along Route 4 – Chalan Kanton Tasi near the Chalan Pago Catholic Church.

The green Toyota Echo was headed north when it ran off the road and collided with a concrete utility pole, according to Guam Police Department spokesperson Sgt. Paul Tapao.

The Guam Fire Department received a 911 call reporting the crash at 12:56 a.m., according to Cherika Lou Chargualaf, GFD spokesperson.

Medics with the Guam Fire Department performed CPR on the men as they were rushed to Naval Hospital Guam, Chargualaf said.

The victims, ages 25 and 21, did not survive, Tapao confirmed.

GPD’s Highway Patrol Division is investigating to determine if speed, alcohol, or drugs were factors in the crash.