2 mailed meth seizures raise total to 10 pounds in less than a year

More than three pounds of methamphetamine were seized in recent months from two packages in the mail, according to court documents filed Thursday.

U.S. Postal Inspection Service personnel on Oct. 7, 2021, executed the warrant on a package sent from Montclair, California, to a post office box in Barrigada.

The package contained a total of 462 grams of meth, a zip-close bag, a shoebox, bubble wrap, and saran wrap.

The second package was searched on Aug. 12, 2021, which led to the seizure of 1,004 grams of meth, electrical tape and a thermos.

The package was sent from an address in Milton, Washington, to a residence in Talo’fo’fo'.

No charges have been filed in connection with the drugs.

Drugs in mail

The drug findings were the latest in a series of federal warrants executed in recent months. Altogether, feds seized about 10 pounds of meth and nearly two pounds of marijuana in the mail since August 2021.

• Aug. 31, 2021: 250 grams of meth was found in a package from an address in Portland, Oregon, to a post office box in Yigo.

• Sept. 7, 2021: 913 grams of meth was found in a package sent from an address in West Covina, California, to a post office box in Malesso'.

• Sept. 14, 2021: 1,749 grams of meth was found in a package mailed from a T-shirt outlet in Rialto, California, to a residence in Sånta Rita-Sumai.

• Jan. 13, 2022: 13 grams of meth was found in an envelope that was sent from a Spring Valley, California, address to a home in Sinajana.

• Feb. 8, 2022: 1,356 grams of meth was found in a package from San Diego, California, to a post office box in Hagåtña.

• Feb. 8, 2022: 121 grams of meth in a package from Vista, California, was delivered to another post office box in Hagåtña.

• March 14, 2022: 449 grams of marijuana was found in a package shipped from a Las Vegas address to a residence in Liguan Terrace, Dededo.

• April 5, 2022: 375 grams of marijuana and THC products were found in a package sent from a Las Vegas, Nevada, address to a post office box in Barrigada.

• April 5, 2022: 121 grams of meth was found in a package from Bloomington, California, to a post office box in Hågat.

No indictments have been filed or made public in connection with these cases.