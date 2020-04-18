Two Taiwanese nationals caught illegally working in a Tamuning massage business admitted to the charges handed down in a federal indictment against them and will be sent back home.

Yu-Jou Wu and Yen Hsin Liu appeared via teleconference before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Friday to be sentenced.

Both pleaded guilty in court to use and possession of immigration document procured by fraud.

“I want to tell the court and judge I am very sorry and made a mistake. Thank you,” said Liu.

“I made a mistake. I thank you, the court and the judge,” said Wu.

Both were sentenced to 70 days in prison with credit for time served. The women will be released from custody on April 29 and escorted by Department of Homeland Security investigators to the A.B. Won Pat International Airport to depart.

The pair are not allowed to return to the United States without getting Homeland Security approval.

“I hope we never see them come back to Guam unless they have permission," said Tydingco-Gatewood.

It was said in court that the two would have ended up being homeless if the parties didn’t go through this process.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Benjamin Petersburg said federal prosecutors agree that the sentence is appropriate under the current circumstances.

The forfeiture notice filed against them was dismissed.

The women were hired by Chien Yin Ko Rollen, also known as “Chocolate.” Rollen has since pleaded not guilty in federal court to two counts of harboring illegal aliens and a notice of forfeiture.

She stands accused of bringing the two women to Guam to illegally work at her massage business.

Rollen was released from custody last month. Her trial is scheduled for May 14.