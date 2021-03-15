2 men arrested for allegedly fishing in marine preserve

The Department of Agriculture Law Enforcement Section Conservation Officers arrested two men for allegedly illegally fishing in a marine preserve.

At about 9:47 p.m. on March 13, conservation officers were on marine enforcement patrol at the Achang Reef Flat Marine Preserve Area, according to a press release.

They found two individuals who allegedly were illegally fishing. A total of 30 assorted reef fish and miscellaneous fishing paraphernalia were confiscated.

Timo Timothy, 30, from Inarajan, and Rickson Chol, 37, from Asan were arrested.

Conservation Officers patrol the Marine Preserve Areas to protect fish habitat and Guam's natural resources.