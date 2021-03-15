The Department of Agriculture Conservation Officers along with Civilian Volunteer Conservation Officer Reservists arrested two men who were found using prohibited lights for hunting and illegally possessing firearms.

The team of conservation officers were on night enforcement in the Dandan, Malojloj area, when they saw spotlighting activity. The officers saw a vehicle exiting a trail and effectuated a stop, according to a press release.

Vincent A. Flores, 38, and Joshua K. Terlaje, 36, both from Malojloj, were arrested for the following violations: protection of wild animals; use of artificial light prohibited; illegal possession of a firearm, and no firearm identification.

Flores also was charged with possession of a controlled substance, the release stated.