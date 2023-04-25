Two men are behind bars after they allegedly beat and robbed a man at gunpoint in Barrigada, nearly two years ago.

The incident took place Oct. 25, 2021, according to a magistrate's complaint filed in the Superior Court of Guam. Police were dispatched to the Barrigada 76 gas station where they met with a man who was visibly hurt.

He told police he was on Old Price Road when he was messaging an unknown individual to verify the location of a meetup where he was to look at a car he was interested in buying. He explained to police that’s when he heard someone outside yelling.

“(He) saw a male pointing a rifle-type gun at him. The first male ordered the victim to put his hands up. A second male climbed into the passenger vehicle. The first individual ordered the victim to get out of the vehicle and lay on the ground,” the complaint states.

The man complied and lay down on the ground where he was then reportedly assaulted.

“The first male individual stomped on the victim's back multiple times and hit him with the butt end of the gun before kicking the right side of his face multiple times,” the complaint states.

Police confirmed the man had redness and swelling on his nose, outer eye and back.

According to the victim, the two men took his cellphone and other items from the vehicle.

Traffic stop

On April 19, police happened to pull over a vehicle driven by Michael Dominique Flores, with Ryan Anthony Taijeron in the passenger seat, in Mangilao.

Police questioned Flores about the incident and he allegedly admitted his involvement but denied a gun had been used.

“He claimed that he and his friend were involved but claimed that the friend was carrying ‘Arnis sticks’ that may have appeared to be a rifle. Throughout the interview Flores indicated that he didn't strike the victim and denied stealing items, but remarked that the victim 'had an iPhone, but it was locked' and denied stealing it,” the complaint states.

The “friend” is identified in the complaint as Taijeron, the “unknown” man the victim had been messaging the day of the incident.

Police were looking for Taijeron after his mother reported he stole her vehicle on Feb. 13. She told police she had lent the vehicle to Taijeron “for errands and to check in to probation” but she had not seen him for about a week prior, “first contacting police five days after she last saw the vehicle.”

At this point, neither men were in custody.

The magistrate's complaint indicates that the police officer recognized Taijeron.

“At this time Taijeron requested to go to a nearby store to purchase a drink and was permitted to,” the complaint states. “Flores gave consent to search the vehicle and officers found a bag containing a clear glass pipe with suspected methamphetamine residue and related paraphernalia in it. A black cellphone was also inside the bag. … A second bag was located containing a C02 pistol and additional methamphetamine paraphernalia. Flores claimed that this bag also belonged to Taijeron but claimed ownership of the pistol.”

Police also located a wallet in the center console of the vehicle. A Guam driver’s license was inside the wallet with Flores’ picture, but the name and information on the card was that of another individual.

“Flores claimed to not know who the person on the driver's license was. Flores later told officers that he found the license and placed an old picture of his onto the license,” he complaint said.

Officers approached Taijeron and told him he was being arrested. Police said he responded by saying, “For what, that’s not my bag.”

“The officer replied that he never mentioned a bag. Taijeron continued being irate and confrontational as he yelled, 'You police have no rights to place me in handcuffs. Why am I being arrested?' and, 'You put me in handcuffs and didn't advise me of my statute of limitations,” police reported.

Officers conducted a field test of the residue and confirmed the substance to be meth.

Flores was charged with burglary of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony, robbery as a second-degree felony, theft as a third-degree felony, and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Taijeron was charged with theft of a motor vehicle as a second-degree felony and possession of a Schedule II controlled substance as a third-degree felony.

Flores was committed to the custody of the Department of Corrections on $25,000 cash bail April 20. Taijeron was committed on $3,000 cash bail April 22.