Police arrested two men over the weekend on separate drug charges.

Michael Gregory Rosal Jr., 29, is charged with possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony, possession of a firearm without a Guam firearms identification card as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor and reckless driving as a petty misdemeanor.

According to court documents, Rosal, who was on a motorcycle, led police on a chase through residential areas in Mangilao on Saturday night. He crashed into the police car in an attempt to flee.

Rosal attempted to hide at a nearby residence, documents state. He was eventually caught after allegedly struggling with two officers.

Authorities searched his belongings and found more than 9 grams of meth, a loaded 9mm pistol and a roll of $1,300 in cash, court documents state.

According to Post files, Rosal was one of the people convicted in a brutal attack on a teen in 2012 that left the victim in a coma for days.

Officer recognized suspect

On Sunday morning, police in a separate incident arrested a man who was also caught with drugs, in Dededo.

Francis Lou Escano Calipusan, 36, is charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule II controlled substance with intent to deliver as a first-degree felony.

According to court documents, police pulled over a car with expired registration tags. One officer noticed the man on the passenger side and told another officer that he had encountered him before with a large amount of methamphetamine in the car.

During a search, officers found two grams of meth, which the suspect admitted he owned and was going to sell, court documents state.

Officers also state the suspect was pulled over in September 2019 and was caught with an improvised glass pipe, more than 30 grams of meth and $1,360 in cash, documents state.