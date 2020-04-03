Akidro Setik, 24 and Javick Chutaro, 19, both face second-degree robbery charges as second-degree felonies after they allegedly attempted to rob a gas station at knifepoint.

At 8:55 p.m. on March 31, Guam Police Department officers responded to a robbery at Shell gas station in Tamuning.

A witness told police that earlier that evening she was in her car when she noticed Setik enter the gas station store with a red bandanna covering his face, court documents state. He was holding a knife, she said. Chutaro allegedly followed Setik into the store and grabbed a box of Heineken beer.

A second witness saw Chutaro in the store as well, documents state.

The store cashier was visibly shaken by what happened but was able to confirm with police that she had seen Setik approach the store with a knife. She tried to close the door and lock it but Setik was able to enter the store. He then pointed the knife at the cashier and demanded money.

Fearing for her life, she opened the register, grabbed an unknown amount of money and handed it to Setik, documents state.

Police reviewed video surveillance, which allegedly showed that Chutaro took the box of beer, and Setik grabbed multiple boxes of cigarettes.

Police were able to track the two men to an apartment and witnesses were able to identify them, documents state.

Documents also note that Setik is on pretrial release for two other cases involving criminal mischief and aggravated assault.