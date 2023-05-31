Two men were accused of breaking into a Yigo store two days after the island was placed in Condition of Readiness 4.

On Saturday, with the island reeling from the effects of Typhoon Mawar, officers with the Guam Police Department responded to a reported burglary at New Yes Mart in Yigo, which had its glass door shattered, with beer cans and what appeared to be blood on the ground.

Police nearby located two 19-year-old suspects, Kensiano Nikot and Maniet Rukan. They were later charged in the Superior Court of Guam.

According to the charging documents, Nikot was found smelling of alcohol with red stains on his pants that looked like blood.

Nikot allegedly admitted to serving as a lookout for two others "who used a metal object to break into and steal beer from New Yes Mart."

He said one of the two individuals was his brother, according to police.

"Defendant 2 (Rukan) also emitted a strong odor of an intoxicating beverage and admitted to serving as a lookout," according to the complaint, which added the two other suspects have not yet been apprehended.

Nikot and Rukan were charged with burglary as a second-degree felony, and theft and criminal trespass as petty misdemeanors. They both face up to 10 years in prison, according to the Office of the Attorney General.